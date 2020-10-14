Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Botched star Paul Nassif is a dad of four.

The 58-year-old plastic surgeon and television personality welcomed his fourth child, daughter Paulina Anne, on Monday. The child is his first with his wife, Brittany Nassif.

Advertisement

Nassif shared the news of the birth Tuesday on Instagram.

"Our beautiful baby girl Paulina Anne Nassif was born yesterday, October 12th at 7:42 AM weighing 7 lbs. & 13 oz.," Nassif wrote. "Paulina, meet everyone. Everyone, meet our new angel, Paulina."

"Mama and Paulina are both healthy and resting! Thank you for the love and support throughout this journey. We love you all..." he added.

Brittany Nassif confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Paulina Anne Nassif has arrived!" the new mom wrote. "I love her so much already! My lifetime best friend!"

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi and frequent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest Faye Resnick were among those to congratulate the Nassifs in the comments.

"Ahhh congrats!!! So happy for you two!" Rossi wrote.

"So happy for you and Paul," Resnick said. "Nothing like the love of mother and daughter such a beautiful name for a beautiful little [angel]."

Nassif also has three sons, Gavin, 17, and twins Colin and Christian, 14, with his ex-wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof. Nassif and Brittany Nassif married in September 2019 and announced in April that they were expecting.

"I'm so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypatakos and I are bringing a new life into this world... October can't come soon enough," Nassif said on Instagram.

"All I know is I better get my diaper changing skills polished up," he added. "There is nothing like the feeling of holding a new born, especially when it's my baby."

Nassif appeared with Maloof in the first three seasons of RHOBH. He and Terry DuBrow have co-hosted Botched, an E! series about plastic surgeries gone wrong, since 2014.