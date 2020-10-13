Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The 2020 WWE draft continued on Raw with The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, chosen first by the red brand.

The Fiend is making his way to Raw after spending a year on SmackDown. The first round on Monday also included Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair heading to Raw while SmackDown drafted SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

Advertisement

Raw also drafted The Fiend's new partner Alexa Bliss in the third round of the draft. The twisted duo made a surprise appearance after Angel Garza defeated Andrade. As Zelina Vega attended to Andrade, the lights in the arena went out with Bliss appearing in the corner.

The Fiend then grabbed Andrade from behind as Bliss grabbed Vega for a double Sister Abigail.

Raw additionally drafted Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy, the entire Retribution group, Keith Lee, Elias, Lacey Evans, Sheamus, Nikki Cross, 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Dabba-Kato, Titus O'Neil, Peyton Royce, Akira Tozawa, Lana, Riddick Moss, Arturo Ruas, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado.

SmackDown also drafted Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, the returning Lars Sullivan, King Corbin, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, Carmella, Aleister Black, Natalya, The Riott Squad and Shorty G.

Advertisement

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who was drafted to Raw on Friday, promised his rival Orton that he will beat him every single time they are in the same building.

McIntyre brought the fight to The Viper and landed multiple blows before Orton gained an advantage outside the ring. McIntyre recovered and bounced Orton off the top of the announcer's desk before Orton could escape.

McIntyre defends his WWE Championship against Orton in a Hell in a Cell match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event on Oct. 25.

A dual brand Women's Battle Royal was held in the main event to determine a future opponent for Raw Women's Champion Asuka. A competitor was eliminated after they are thrown over the top rope with both feet touching the floor.

Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were attacked by all the competitors after Jax promised victory. Baszler did not help out her tag team partner and aided other women in tossing her over. Jax, upset, smashed Lana through the announce table for the fourth straight week.

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan of The Riott Squad, Natalya and Lacey Evans were the final four left. Natalya thought she won the match after she last eliminated Evans by slamming her into the ring post.

Natalya forgot about Lana, however, who was never officially eliminated. Lana snuck up on her former tag team partner and kicked her to the floor to win the match. Natalya had ended her partnership with Lana earlier in the night after they lost to the new team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

Advertisement

McIntyre and Orton, as Lana was celebrating her victory, started brawling outside the ring. The slugfest continued throughout the arena until WWE officials were able to break up the melee as Raw went off the air.

Other moments from Raw included Kevin Owens defeating Aleister Black in a violent No Disqualification match; Sullivan crashing Miz TV and attacking The Miz's partner John Morrison; AJ Styles defeating Jeff Hardy and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match after Elias returned to smash a guitar across Hardy's back; Ricochet defeating Cedric Alexander by disqualification meaning that The Hurt Business can no longer bother Ricochet as per their deal; and newly crowned Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day consisting of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully defending their titles against Ziggler and Roode.

Kingston and Woods, who were drafted to Raw, will be carrying on without their third member Big E as he was drafted to SmackDown on Friday. The New Day also had to trade titles with fellow Tag Team Champions The Street Profits after The Street Profits were drafted to SmackDown.