Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Clare Crawley kicks off her search for love in the newest trailer for The Bachelorette Season 16, which premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT.

Crawley, 39, meets the new contestants that are after her heart in the clip released on Tuesday.

The men arrive to the show's signature mansion in a variety of ways, including jumping through a sign and rolling up to Clare in a giant ball.

Crawley's season soon comes crashing down, however, as the show is cut short for an unexplained reason.

"The path we're on right now, it doesn't end well for you, for the guys, for anybody. Congratulations you've just blown up The Bachelorette," series host Chris Harrison says to a crying Crawley.

The Bachelor Season 23 contestant Tayshia Adams will replace Crawley on the show in the middle of the season, according to multiple reports. The reports state that Adams will step in after Crawley falls in love with one of Season 16's original contestants after production was delayed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crawley also appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday and was asked about the reports that she will be replaced during Season 16.

"A lot of stuff happened on this season and I feel like it would not be doing it any justice if I was to give any of it away," Crawley said.

LIVE ON @GMA: Bachelorette @Clare_Crawley dishes on the highly anticipated season of @BacheloretteABC which premieres tonight and had plenty of drama before the cameras even started rolling!#TheBachelorette@TJHolmeshttps://t.co/BIbbuYZqIJ pic.twitter.com/PSDiuyRONx— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 13, 2020