Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed how writing his newly released memoir titled Let Love Rule was therapeutic.

"I found that while I was writing this book, I was healed of so many things in my past -- especially when it comes to the relationship between myself and my father," Kravitz told host Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

The rock star said writing the book allowed him to step back and see people as characters, which let him understand them better.

"I was able to really have a clear look at my father for the first time and I saw him as a man just trying to get through this life experience with what he had. It was really healing and I fell in love with my father all over again through writing this book," Kravitz continued.

Let Love Rule, named after Kravitz's 1989 debut album, chronicles the first 25 years of his life, leading up to the release of his first album. Kravitz co-wrote the book with biographer and songwriter David Ritz.

Kravitz also discussed what it was like to tour with Tom Petty, David Bowie and Bob Dylan early in his career and how once Dylan invited him onstage to perform "Maggie's Farm."

"I didn't know the words. I know some of the words, but I didn't know the words, so I kind of mumbled through it which I guess kind of is the gig anyway," Kravitz said.