Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Britain's Got Talent Christmas special shut down production Tuesday after crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Variety reported that at least three crew members contracted the virus. "As a result of a positive COVID-19 result received yesterday, we have implemented our protocols and a number of crew members are self-isolating at home," a spokeswoman for the show said in a statement.

Advertisement

"As a result, we are unable to continue filming our BGT Christmas special today and have taken the decision to postpone. The safety of all those involved in the show is our number one priority and we follow extensive COVID-19-related procedures to adhere to all government guidelines," she said.

The Christmas special was going to feature the best of Season 14, which recently ended with comedian and performer Jon Courtenay being crowned champion.