Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Wendy Osefo is weighing in on Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels' fight on Real Housewives of Potomac.

Osefo, 36, discussed her co-stars' physical altercation during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

During a September episode of RHOP, Samuels put her hands around Dillard's neck during an argument. On WWHL, Osefo said Samuels escalating the fight wasn't warranted, despite Dillard's words.

"I don't think that anything warrants a physical attack," Osefo said. "It wasn't just put her hands on her. She put her hands on her, pinned her down and was punching her in the back of the head. I don't think anything warrants that."

Osefo said she wishes Dillard and Samuels had discussed their issues privately.

"For me, I think that the ladies, both of them, should have arranged a time to speak to each other and hash out the issues outside of the noise of the group, outside anyone that may have been whispering in their ear," Osefo said.

"I really wish that they would have talked about this over dinner, over a cocktail, and I honestly think it would have been resolved," she added.

Samuels said on WWHL last week that she "absolutely" feels remorse about her fight with Dillard. She said she was not yet sorry when she met with her other RHOP co-stars to apologize.

"Did the remorse come later? Absolutely. But at the moment, I was being 100 percent real with them, and I didn't feel it at that moment," Samuels said.

Dillard previously said on WWHL that Samuels "tried at every turn" to start the fight.

"She was waiting for an opportunity, if you ask me, to have her day, and have her moment, and make up for lost time," Dillard said.

Osefo joined RHOP in Season 5, which premiered on Bravo in August. On Sunday's WWHL, she said Robyn Dixon was the most welcoming housewife, while Karen Huger was the least welcoming. Osefo also said Huger has the biggest ego.