Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ is gearing up for the premiere of The Mandalorian Season 2.

The streaming service shared character posters for the series Monday featuring The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), The Child, aka Baby Yoda, Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers).

The new art depicts The Child in its floating pod. The Mandalorian (Pascal) is seen in his armor and helmet, Dune (Carano) is depicted in profile, and Karga (Weathers) is shown looking off to the side.

The Mandalorian takes place in the Star Wars universe. The series is created by Jon Favreau, who also serves as a writer and showrunner.

Season 1 premiered in November and featured Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Taika Waititi, Amy Sedaris and Ming-Na Wen. Season 2 will premiere Oct. 30 on Disney+ and feature Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant and Katee Sakhoff.

Disney+ released a Season 2 trailer in September that shows the Mandalorian searching for The Child's home.