Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Actor Jesse Metcalfe was eliminated from Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The Desperate Housewives alum was partnered with professional dancer Sharna Burgess for the ABC competition series.

Advertisement

Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin and Anne Heche were previously eliminated.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are Cheer coach Monica Aldama, The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, retired NFL player Vernon Davis, actresses Skai Jackson and Justina Machado, reality TV stars Jeannie Mai and Nev Schulman, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, rapper Nelly and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges this season.

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and her pro partner Alan Bersten won Season 28 in November.