Oct. 12 (UPI) -- His Dark Materials Season 2 is coming to HBO in mid-November.

The network shared a premiere date, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. EDT, and poster for the season Monday.

The poster features Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) and her daemon, Pantalaimon, Will Parry (Amir Wilson), Marisa Coulter (Ruth Wilson) and Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda).

The new characters John Parry (Andrew Scott) and Ruta Skadi (Jade Anouka) are also shown, along with other characters.

"New worlds await," the tagline reads.

In a press release, HBO said Season 2 begins after Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) opens a bridge to a new world and Lyra (Keen) follows him into the unknown. Lyra meets Will (Amir Wilson) in the mysterious city of Cittàgaze.

"Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary," an official synopsis reads.

His Dark Materials is based on the Philip Pullman book series of the same name. The TV series airs on HBO in the United States and BBC One in the United Kingdom.

HBO shared a teaser trailer for Season 2 in August that shows Lyra and Will in Cittàgaze.