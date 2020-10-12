Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore and guest Jessica Alba danced together as they took on TikTok's Ahi Challenge on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday.

Alba, who has over five million followers on TikTok, taught Barrymore how to perform the dance virtually after she previously taught Sofia Vergara the moves at a Vanity Fair party.

Advertisement

The dance involves moving your hips three different times. Barrymore followed Alba along and got a thumbs up from the actress.

"I like the creativity with it forces them to be like editors and directors," Alba said about why she approves of her kids using TikTok.

.@JessicaAlba gets real about her experience as a mom of four. Tune in today for more! https://t.co/x6FtkmBBZ6 pic.twitter.com/ifvVRsimTZ— The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) October 12, 2020

Alba also discussed being a mother and how she needs to take a break from taking care of multiple kids.

"Real talk, I told everyone in the family that I need a break from them," Alba said laughing, before stating that she will be going on a trip soon.