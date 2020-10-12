Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore and guest Jessica Alba danced together as they took on TikTok's Ahi Challenge on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday.
Alba, who has over five million followers on TikTok, taught Barrymore how to perform the dance virtually after she previously taught Sofia Vergara the moves at a Vanity Fair party.
The dance involves moving your hips three different times. Barrymore followed Alba along and got a thumbs up from the actress.
"I like the creativity with it forces them to be like editors and directors," Alba said about why she approves of her kids using TikTok.
Alba also discussed being a mother and how she needs to take a break from taking care of multiple kids.
"Real talk, I told everyone in the family that I need a break from them," Alba said laughing, before stating that she will be going on a trip soon.
Moments from Drew Barrymore's career
Drew Barrymore (L), 4, hugs her mother, Ildiko Jaid, as they share a playful moment together at their home in West Hollywood in December of 1978. Her father is John Drew Barrymore, son of the “Great Profile” John Barrymore. In 1984, the young actress would star as Gertie in her break out role in "E.T."
Photo by Rich Lipski/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore, 9, plays her part in the movie “Irreconcilable Differences,” co-starring Ryan O’Neil and Shelly Long. The movie premiered on September 28, 1984. A few years later, the young star appeared
in first lady Nancy Reagan's anti-drug "Just Say No" campaign. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Barrymore won Favorite Actress in a Drama-Romance Film for "Ever After" at the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards in Los Angeles on May 25, 1999. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore arrives for the NBC TV party celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Saturday Night Live," in New York City on September 26, 1999. The actress would go on to be inducted to "SNL's" Five-Timers Club for hosting the show five
or more times. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore puts lipstick on before filming a scene for "Riding in Cars with Boys" in New York City on January 29, 2001. The next month, the actress received
Harvard's Hasty Pudding Award. Photo by Hayden Roger Celestin/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Barrymore poses for pictures at the premiere of "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind"
in New York City on December 19, 2002. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore chats with the media about Global Vision for Peace and their new initiative called "Artists for the U.N." during a press conference at the United Nations in New York City on February 5, 2004. The month before, the actress received a star
on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore gets ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays game in Toronto at on October 1, 2004. The following year, the actress starred alongside Jimmy Fallon in "Fever Pitch."
Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 15, 2007. The previous fall, Barrymore was named one of Hollywood's Top 10 paid actresses
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Barrymore attends the premiere of "Music and Lyrics"
in London on February 5, 2007. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore arrives for the premiere of "Music and Lyrics" in Los Angeles on February 7, 2007. Later that year, Barrymore starred in "Lucky You."
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Former President Bill Clinton (L) chats with Barrymore at the Clinton Global Initiative forum in New York City on September 25, 2008. The year before, the actress was named an Ambassador against Hunger
with the United Nations. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Barrymore arrives for the premiere of "He's Just Not That Into You"
in Los Angeles on February 2, 2009. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore joins gay marriage supporters at a rally in response to the California Supreme Court's ruling upholding the ban on same-sex marriage on Proposition 8
in Los Angeles on May 26, 2009. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore arrives at the Primetime Emmy Awards
in Los Angeles on September 20, 2009. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
Director and cast member Barrymore attends the premiere of "Whip It"
in Los Angeles on September 29, 2009. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Barrymore attends the premiere of "Everybody's Fine" during the Tribeca Film Institute's annual fall benefit in New York City on December 3, 2009. A few months later, Barrymore said
that she was her happiest. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore holds her award for "Grey Gardens"
backstage at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 17, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore arrives at the Golden Globe Awards
in Los Angeles on January 17, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore won Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for her role in "Grey Gardens"
at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 23, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore (L) and co-star Justin Long, her former boyfriend, attend the world premiere of "Going The Distance"
in London on August 19, 2010. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Minka Kelly, Annie Ilonzeh, Rachael Taylor and Barrymore appear on stage during the Primetime Emmy Awards
in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Will Kopelman (L) and Barrymore arrive for the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit honoring Pedro Almodovar at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on November 15, 2011. The couple got married
the following year and have two children
together, Olive and Frankie. The couple divorced
in 2016. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore arrives at the LACMA Art + Film gala in Los Angeles on November 2, 2013. Earlier that year, Barrymore was named one on the Most Beautiful People list
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore arrives for the Golden Globe Awards
in Los Angeles on January 12, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Female Star of the Year award winner Barrymore (L) and Male Star of the Year award winner Adam Sandler arrive at the CinemaCon awards ceremony during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on March 27, 2014. The comedy duo have appeared
in multiple comedy films together. Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore presented
at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 8, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Barrymore arrives on the red carpet at Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards in New York City on November 13, 2017. The following month, the actress helped a fan propose
to his girlfriend. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu attend the star unveiling ceremony honoring Liu
with the 2,662nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 1, 2019. The actresses appeared in the "Charlie's Angels" film in 2000. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
