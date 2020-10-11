Oct. 11 (UPI) -- This weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live satirized the Kamala Harris-Mike Pence vice presidential debate, complete with a scene-stealing fly.

Maya Rudolph played Harris and Beck Bennett portrayed Pence.

Jim Carrey also reprised his role of Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who, in the comedy sketch, was sitting at home watching the debate on TV when he decided to use a high-tech device to teleport to the event and help out Harris.

Unfortunately, Biden transformed himself into a fly that sat on Pence's head for much of the discussion.

Biden-as-fly then morphed into Jeff Goldblum, the actor who starred in the 1986 horror movie, The Fly.

Joining him was Kenan Thompson, who played another fly -- the reincarnation of Republican businessman Herman Cain, who died in July of the coronavirus.

Debate moderator Susan Page was played by Kate McKinnon.