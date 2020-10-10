Oct. 10 (UPI) -- HBO Max said it will be the exclusive U.S. streaming home of Billie Piper's eight-part British dramedy I Hate Suzie.

Piper, who co-created the show, is known for her performances in Doctor Who, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Penny Dreadful and Collateral.

"I Hate Suzie is a bold, bracing, original dramedy about the moment in life when the mask slips, asking if any of us can survive being well and truly 'known,'" a news release said Friday. "Suzie Pickles (Piper), has her life upended when she is hacked and pictures of her emerge in an extremely compromising position."

The show aired during the summer on Sky in Britain. The cast also includes Leila Farzad, Daniel Ings and Nathaniel Martello-White.

