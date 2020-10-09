Oct. 9 (UPI) -- WWE has announced the rules and which superstars are eligible for its annual draft between Raw and SmackDown.

The 2020 WWE Draft will kick off Friday on SmackDown at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox and will continue Monday on Raw at 8 p.m. EDT on USA. WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon will be presiding over both nights.

The draft will involve over 60 male and female superstars from across Raw and SmackDown including champions and tag teams. Over 20 grapplers are eligible to be drafted on Friday with over 30 being eligible to be drafted on Monday.

Tag teams will count as one pick, however, Fox and USA, in conjunction with WWE officials, can choose to draft one member of a team, effectively breaking up a group.

Any undrafted wrestlers will be declared free agents and can sign with either brand.

Wrestlers eligible to be drafted Friday on SmackDown include: Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Raw Women's Champion Asuka, Sasha Banks, The New Day consisting of Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Bianca Belair, Heavy Machinery consisting of Mr. Money in the Bank Otis and Tucker, The Hurt Business consisting of United States Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, The Miz and John Morrison, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Naomi, Seth Rollins, Mandy Rose, Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, AJ Styles and more.

Wrestlers eligible to be drafted Monday on Raw include: Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Charlotte Flair, Lacey Evans, Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, Kevin Owens, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, Retribution consisting of Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning and Retaliation, Matt Riddle, Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits consisting of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Zelina Vega and more.