Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring the new episode titles.

Volume 2 consists of six episodes: "Tsunami Spirits," "Stolen Kids," "Lady in the Lake," "Washington Insider Murder," "A Death in Oslo" and "Death Row Fugitive."

The episodes cover the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, the disappearance of two young boys in New York City, the mysterious death of former White House aide Jack Wheeler, and other cases.

Unsolved Mysteries is a documentary series exploring cold cases and paranormal phenomena. Volume 2 will cover "more unexplained disappearances, tragic events and bizarre occurrences," Netflix previously said.

The Netflix show is a reboot of the John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer series that first premiered on NBC in 1987. Raymond Burr, Karl Malden, Robert Stack, Virginia Madsen and Dennis Farina hosted the original show in its different incarnations, while the Netflix reboot does not feature a host.

Volume 2 premieres Oct. 19.