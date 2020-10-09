Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Mindy Kaling announced on The Late Show that she gave birth to a baby boy named Spencer on Sept. 3.

Kaling, 41, told host Stephen Colbert on Thursday that she was able to keep her pregnancy a secret due to mostly staying indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress, who is already the mother to 2-year-old daughter Katherine Kaling, said she was photographed by paparazzi when she was eight months pregnant but the publication did not announce that she was expecting a second child.

"They were too nervous to claim that I was pregnant. That it was almost more insulting. They were like 'Oh yeah, Mindy Kaling just looks like this,'" Kaling said.

Kaling also discussed how Katherine is reacting to having a baby brother.

"She was very ambivalent at first, I would say to be generous. She was really worried about her toys getting taken," she said.

"She thought that it would be another child that was her same size. But then she was delighted when he arrived home with me and he was just a blob who couldn't take her toys. So she's a huge fan now that she's met him," Kaling continued.

Kaling has not announced the identity of Spencer or Katherine's father. B.J. Novak, who starred with Kaling on The Office, is their godfather.