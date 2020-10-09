Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Jim Parsons appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and discussed his battle with COVID-19 in March.

"It was frightening. I feel like we probably must have had a mildish case. You know, we had the fever and the chest pressure and things like that. But I would say 50 percent of my pain was just the anxiety and fear," the actor said on Thursday.

"I would still feel that way now to be honest but it was in March and here in New York it was not pretty. I went to bed every night wondering, 'I hope we don't have to make an emergency call,'" Parsons continued.

Parsons also told Meyers that he would shave every day while he had COVID-19.

"Partly it was because I felt better when I was clean-shaven And partly was because, this is so morbid, I thought if I have to get rushed to the hospital I want to look like I'm trying," he said.

"I want to enthuse people to come to me and help me, please," Parsons continued about how he didn't want to look like he'd already given up.

Parsons recently starred in Netflix's film adaptation of stage play, The Boys in the Band.