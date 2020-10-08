Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Ember Moon made her return to in-ring action on WWE NXT and teamed up with Rhea Ripley.

Moon, who has been out with injury for over a year, addressed coming back to NXT and stated that she gained clarity during her time away. Moon promised that she will no longer be walked over or told what to do as she hunts for championship gold.

Advertisement

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai entered the arena, but she was quickly interrupted by Ripley.

Ripley praised Moon's new attitude before she was ambushed from behind by her rivals Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Moon came to the rescue to help Ripley as officials broke up the melee. NXT general manager William Regal then announced that Moon and Ripley would be facing Kai and Gonzalez in the main event.

Moon and Ripley worked well as a team together with Kai and Gonzalez getting back into the match by isolating Ripley away from her partner.

Ripley and Gonzalez went to war outside the ring before they both toppled over the announcer's table. Moon, back inside the ring, nailed Kai with the Eclipse to earn the victory.

Also on WWE NXT, Kushida faced off against Tommaso Ciampa following Kushida's big victory over Velveteen Dream on Sunday at NXT TakeOver 31.

Advertisement

Kushida and Ciampa were having a hard-fought bout that was ended early by an interfering Dream. Kushida was performing his Hoverboard Lock when Dream arrived onto the scene and accidentally attacked Ciampa, ending the match in a disqualification.

Kushida got revenge on Dream outside the ring as Ciampa looked on angrily.

Ridge Holland, who made waves at NXT TakeOver 31 by attacking Adam Cole, was in action against Danny Burch.

Holland won the match and immediately started brawling with Burch's tag team partner Oney Lorcan. Holland, during the melee, injured his leg and needed to be escorted out on a stretcher. Holland gave a thumbs up as he was taken away.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Killian Dain and Drake Maverick defeating Ever-Rise; Austin Theory defeating Leon Ruff before losing to Dexter Lumis; and Shotzi Blackheart defeating Xia Li who received a mysterious letter from Boa after the match.

NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly discussed their championship match at NXT TakeOver 31 and the injures that they suffered. Balor got two fractures in his jaw and will be out of action for a short amount of time.