Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Showtime has canceled the dark comedy series On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed Thursday that Showtime canceled the Kirsten Dunst series after initially renewing the show for Season 2.

The reversal comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement to Deadline, the network cited challenges that prevented it from moving forward with production on Season 2.

"The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging On Becoming a God will not return."

The Hollywood Reporter said the involvement of an outside studio, Sony TV, complicated production.

On Becoming a God was created by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky and co-starred Théodore Pellerin, Mel Rodriguez, Beth Ditto and Ted Levine. The series followed Krystal Stubbs (Dunst), a water park employee who schemes her way up the ranks of a pyramid scheme.

Other networks have reversed TV renewals due to the health crisis. Netflix announced this week that it canceled Glow Season 4 due to the challenges of filming amid the pandemic.