Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Kate Mulgrew, who portrayed Captain Kathryn Janeway on Star Trek: Voyager, is returning to the sci-fi franchise in upcoming animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy.

Mulgrew will be reprising her role in the animated series which hails from Nickelodeon and CBS Studios. The show is aimed towards younger audiences.

Mulgrew's return was announced on Thursday during the Star Trek Universe virtual panel at New York Comic Con. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can't wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy. How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me," Mulgrew said.

Star Trek: Prodigy will be a CG-animated series that follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it for adventure, meaning and salvation.

Kevin and Dan Hageman developed the series and serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are serving as executive producers. Ben Hibon will direct, co-executive produce and serve as the creative lead.

Mulgrew previously portrayed Captain Janeway for seven seasons on Star Trek: Voyager from 1995 to 2001.

CBS All Access is currently the home of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, upcoming series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and adult animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks.