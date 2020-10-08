Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Epix announced on Thursday that docuseries By Whatever Means Necessary, which is inspired by the network's crime drama Godfather of Harlem, will premiere on Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. EDT.

By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem is a four-part series that will explore the true story about Harlem and it's music during the 1960s.

The show is inspired by the music and subjects that appeared in Godfather of Harlem.

Godfather of Harlem, which premiered in September 2019, followed Forest Whitaker's crime boss Bumpy Johnson as he returns to his old neighborhood after a decade in prison. He finds the streets controlled by Italian mobsters including Vincent 'The Chin' Gigante.

Whitaker and other Godfather of Harlem stars including Giancarlo Esposito and Ilfenesh Hadera will be interviewed for By Whatever Means Necessary .

Musicians Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves, Herbie Hancock, Nile Rodgers, A$AP Ferg, Chika, Joe Bataan and Freddie Stone will also be making appearances along with activist Al Sharpton, former U.S. Representative Charles Rangel and poet Sonia Sanchez.

"Through archival footage and evocative imagery, audiences will see beyond the black and white historical images into the multicolored souls of musicians unafraid to use music as a weapon against change," Epix said about By Whatever Means Necessary.