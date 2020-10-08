Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Eboni K. Williams has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13, making history as the show's first Black star.

The 37-year-old attorney and TV host said in a statement to Bravo's The Daily Dish that she's "excited" to become the first Black housewife on the Bravo reality series.

"NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I'm excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife," Williams said. "Can't wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn't been seen before."

Williams is a lawyer who also served as a correspondent and contributor for CBS News and Fox News and co-hosted the series Fox News Specialists. She said she plans to keep it "real" on RHONY.

"Anyone who's aware of my work knows I don't hold back. I'm going to keep is just as real here as I do everywhere else," Williams said.

Williams confirmed her casting Thursday on Instagram.

"Y'all, Bravo messed around and gave your girl an [apple]..." she wrote. "Things just got EXTREMELY interesting. #RHONY @bravotv."

Williams' casting follows the exits of Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley. Frankel, who left RHONY in 2019, discussed the possibility of her return on Watch What Happens Live in September.

"I have a different career now as a result of not being on," Frankel said. "It would have to be a different show. I have had ideas."

Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney are expected to return in Season 13.