Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Whoopi Goldberg was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden and discussed the possibility of a third Sister Act film.

"For a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it and then quite recently it turns out that may not be true, people might want to see it," Goldberg said on Tuesday after Corden asked why Sister Act 3 has never happened.

"So we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back," she continued.

Goldberg was the lead star in 1992's Sister Act and it's sequel, 1993's Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

"It's a really fun movie. It's fun and it feels good and you know, nobody's mad. It's just like listen, bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What's better than that?" Goldberg said.

Goldberg will next be seen in CBS All Access' The Stand, which premieres on Dec. 17. The actress stars as Mother Abagail on the Stephen King series who leads a group of survivors after an epidemic wipes out most of humanity.