Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Ruby Rose appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed her exit from Batwoman and how her departure was the right move for the series.

"I didn't up and leave. We were in such a weird position because we had to shut down before we could finish the season because of COVID," Rose told host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

Rose said she reflected on her time on the show while staying in quarantine and decided to exit the series and her lead role as Kate Kane after speaking with executive producer Greg Berlanti.

"I ended up talking to Warner Bros. and Greg and where the show was going and we really just kind of had a really honest good chat where we sort of mutually agreed that Kate Kane and her story and everything, we had done what we set out to do," Rose said.

Javicia Leslie will be portraying new character Ryan Wilder on the CW drama who takes on the mantle of Batwoman.

"I had a blast and I do really feel like it was right for the show to pass the mantle on to someone else now. There's going to be many iterations of Batwoman and I'm really proud of it and I can't wait to watch Season 2," Rose continued.