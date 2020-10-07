Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Jerry Seinfeld discussed performing stand-up comedy, his new book and the COVID-19 pandemic while appearing on The Late Show.

The comedian, on Tuesday, explained to host Stephen Colbert how the pandemic is a unique experience that won't be understandable to those who haven't lived through it, comparing it to how kids would ask their parents about World War II.

"It's really like the whole planet getting detention. And when you get out of detention, you're really going to see things a little differently. Hopefully you're going to learn to appreciate a little better. That's what we have to do but we probably won't" Seinfeld said.

Seinfeld has recently released a new book entitled Is This Anything? that features some of his favorite stand-up material and gives insights into writing stand-up comedy.

"Is this anything is what you say before you try a bit out on another comedian. I've been saying that my whole life," Seinfeld said about the book's title.

"This book is everything I've done with my life, that's my whole life in a book," he continued.

Seinfeld, when asked if he still enjoys stand-up, compared himself to an old surfer.

"I think I'm one of those surfers, you know those old guys that just still paddle out every day and nobody even knows they're doing it. But it's like they have to do it and it's just part of the day and part of the deal," he said.

"That's why I do it. I really live off it. It's a beautiful, natural, energetic thing," Seinfeld continued.