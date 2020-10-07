Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A High School Musical: The Musical holiday special is coming to Disney+ in December.

The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will premiere Dec. 11.

Advertisement

The 45-minute special features High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. The cast members will perform holiday favorites and share childhood holiday memories.

In addition, the special will feature a sneak peek performance from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2. Bassett will perform an acoustic version of an original song he wrote for Season 2.

"The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones," series creator Tim Federle, who will direct and executive produce the special, said. "The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers."

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack, an album featuring holiday songs performed by the cast in the special, will be released Nov. 20 on all major music services and streaming platforms.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is based on the Disney Channel's High School Musical film series. The show premiered on Disney+ in November 2019 and follows a group of new students at East High School.

Disney+ said in February that the East High students will tackle a production of Beauty and the Beast in Season 2.

The original High School Musical movies starred Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale. Tisdale announced in September that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Christopher French.