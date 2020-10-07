Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Big Brother couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are celebrating the birth of their second child.

The television personalities welcomed their second child, daughter Carter York, Monday in Texas.

Graf and Nickson shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos of their baby girl.

"Carter York Nickson, you're perfect! Mommy and Daddy love you like crazy already. Going to just stare at you forever," Graf captioned her post.

"Carter York Nickson... I love you. May God guide you to and through an incredible life," Nickson wrote.

Big Brother alums Elena Davies and Cliff Hogg and The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"I LOVE THAT PRECIOUS BABY GIRL ALREADYYYYY," Davies wrote. "SO happy our family is growing!!"

"Congratulations to the entire Nickson family! So incredibly happy for all of y'all!" Hogg added.

"Great name. Cutest little Bebe. Congrats you sweet lil fam," Bristowe said.

Graf and Nickson met during Big Brother Season 19, which aired in 2017, and married in October 2018. The couple also have an 18-month-old daughter, Maverick. Nickson also has a daughter, Paisley, from a previous relationship.

Graf and Nickson announced in May that they were expecting their second child together.

"After dozens of negative pregnancy tests, Cody and I finally got the results we wanted! We're so happy to announce we are officially expecting a new addition to our family this fall," Graf told People.

Graf and Nickson are also known for winning The Amazing Race Season 30, which aired in 2018.