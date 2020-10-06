Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Tamron Hall's talk show, Tamron Hall, has been renewed for Season 3.

Hall, 50, announced on the series Tuesday that the show will return for a third season.

"I've just learned because of the TamFam, because of you, you in the virtual audience, you wherever you are, the Tamron Hall show has been picked up for a third season. And that means we will be on through the year 2022," the star said.

"In these challenging times that we're all facing, to be on for a whole other season, to be with the TamFam, to grow the TamFam through the year '22 and beyond, I'm just so grateful," she added. "So I just wanted to thank you for everything."

Big news, Tam Fam... WE'RE RENEWED FOR SEASON 3!! ️ We are so EXCITED and can't thank all of YOU enough for watching and growing with us!! pic.twitter.com/RcLw0qX2ou— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) October 6, 2020

Deadline confirmed Walt Disney Television renewed Tamron Hall for Season 3.

"TamFam, thank you for giving us the space and grace to have a real conversation every day," Hall said in a statement. "Life is about the tough talks, but for me, more than anything else it's about having an honest, fair, and open discussion where we can laugh, learn and find hope together."

Tamron Hall premiered in 2019 and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show for its inaugural season. The series returned for a second season in September.

Season 2 has featured interviews with former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and Captain America actor Chris Evans.

In addition to the renewal, Tamron Hall was picked up for a second run on OWN in September.

Hall is a former NBC News correspondent and Today co-host.