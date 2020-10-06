Oct. 6 (UPI) -- This is Us actor Sterling K. Brown takes over the role of White House Chief of Staff Leo McGarry, who was played by the late John Spencer, in the upcoming The West Wing special on HBO Max.

"A true bucket list moment for yours truly! Thanks for the hospitality, #WestWing #Vote," Brown tweeted Monday, along with a link to a news story about his casting.

People.com published photos Monday of the stars, including Brown, filming the production.

HBO Max said it plans to air the special on Oct. 15.

Cast members from the iconic political drama, including Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen reunited for a theatrical presentation of the "Hartsfield's Landing" episode, which will be shown two weeks before the real-life U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3.

The West Wing initially ran on NBC from 1999 to 2006.

Spencer died of a heart attack in 2005. He was 58.

His unexpected death meant Leo McGarry had to be written off the show. He died off-screen of a heart attack in the seventh and final season, sadly on Election Night when he won as vice president alongside Jimmy Smits' President Matt Santos.

Spencer and Smits had previously co-starred on L.A. Law.

Musician and composer W.G. Snuffy Walden is expected to open this month's reunion program by playing the Emmy-winning show's theme music, and former first lady Michelle Obama, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will offer commentary.

It will also include appearances by creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme, and the folk rock band, The Avett Brothers, will close out the event.

The project was announced in August. It is intended to raise money for the non-profit When We All Vote, which was founded to increase participation in every election in the United States. Obama is its co-chair.