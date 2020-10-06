Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Tall Girl and Work It star Sabrina Carpenter is set to star in and produce Alice, Netflix's contemporary screen musical inspired by the classic tale Alice in Wonderland.

"We're going to wonderland!!!!" Carpenter, 21, tweeted Monday.

Ross Evans is penning the screenplay for the movie, which will be set at a music festival.

"Further details of the plot are being kept under wraps," the streaming service teased in a press release.

Carpenter is also a singer-songwriter who will soon be seen in the teen drama Clouds.

Alice is the first project Carpenter will produce through her At Last Productions company.