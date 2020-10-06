Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Outsider and The Third Day star Paddy Considine has landed the lead role in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series for HBO.

"DRACARYS! Paddy Considine has been cast as King Viserys Targaryen in #HouseoftheDragon," the Game of Thrones Twitter feed said Monday.

Like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy novel, Fire & Blood.

"The series will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones," a press release said.

Emilia Clarke played Daenerys on Game of Thrones for the original 2011-19 run of the show.

HBO said Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen.

Considine's character is further described as "a warm, kind, and decent man," who "only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy."

No other casting has been announced.

