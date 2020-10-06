Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Netflx has canceled its action dramedy Teenage Bounty Hunters after one season.

Created by Kathleen Jordan, the 10-episode show starred Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini as bored, fraternal twins who work with a bounty hunter (Kadeem Hardison) to bring local lawbreakers to justice in Georgia.

It was shot in metro Atlanta and debuted in August.

Newsweek said low viewer numbers are to blame for the cancellation.

Deadline noted that since Netflix bypasses the pilot stage and orders shows straight to series, cancelling some after their first seasons is like TV networks opting not to make a series out of pilots they have ordered and produced.

Netflix also canceled Spinning Out, I Am Not Okay With This and AJ and the Queen after their first seasons this year.