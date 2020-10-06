Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the limited revival that debuted on Netflix in 2016, will air on The CW as a four-night event starting Nov. 23.

The original Gilmore Girls series premiered on Oct. 5, 2000.

"Your kindness and devotion to this show have brought me so much joy over the years. I'm so grateful, to say the least, and I love you all," series lead Lauren Graham tweeted Monday.

Set in the quirky town of Stars Hollow, Conn., the dramedy focused on the close relationship of single mom Lorelai Gilmore (Graham) and her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel.)

It ran for seven seasons on The CW and its predecessor The WB through 2007.

"Lorelai still runs the Dragonfly Inn (and chugs coffee like it's water) and Rory, now 32, has experienced some success in her journalism career," a synopsis for A Year in the Life said.

"As Rory works through job-related struggles and Lorelai deals with some unresolved issues of her own, Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) has been handling the loss of her dear husband, Richard (Edward Herrmann.) Emily is at a major crossroads in her life, recently widowed and trying to figure out what to do next. Richard's death forces Emily and Lorelai to finally re-examine their own fraught relationship, and what the future holds for this mother and daughter."

