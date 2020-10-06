Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Hindrigo "Kiko" Lorran says getting fired on Below Deck Mediterranean helped him grow.

The chef and television personality discussed his firing on the Bravo series during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Captain Sandy Yawn fired Lorran in the Aug. 3 episode of Below Deck Med after his Las Vegas-themed dinner left her unimpressed. Lorran said getting fired has made him a tougher chef.

"That never happened with me before. It was the first time, and it was on TV. It made me grow so much," he said.

Lorran had not yet been to Las Vegas when he prepared the meal on Below Deck Med. He consulted his co-star Hannah Ferrier, who suggested truffle fries and nachos in addition to his planned fried chicken and shrimp cocktail.

On WWHL, Lorran shared his new vision for a Las Vegas-style dinner.

"I would go with a lot of prime ribs, shrimps, and very nice ... very fancy stuff, with caviar, with smoked salmon. More like a tapas style and a big table. That's what I would do right now," the chef said.

"I've been in Vegas this year, actually, just to see what's going on," he added with a laugh.

Lorran thanked fans for their support on Instagram in August after his firing.

"I just wanna say thank you so much for all the support and I love what you guys are sending to me. I can really feel this amazing energy!" the chef said.

"Thank you so much @bravotv and @51minds for this opportunity and experience, in the show I could see what I am really good in and be more confident and also I could see where I need to improve to be a better chef and also a better person," he added.

On WWHL, Lorran also weighed in on Malia White's objections to the deck crew calling her "sweetheart."

"To say something like this, I think you need a little bit more intimacy with the person and be a little more close to say that," he said.