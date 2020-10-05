Oct. 5 (UPI) -- This weekend's Season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live on NBC attracted nearly 8 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The episode was SNL's most-watched season premiere in four years and second-most-watched in 12 years.

Comedian Chris Rock guest hosted Saturday's episode and rapper Megan Thee Stallion provided the musical entertainment.

The show included a parody of last week's U.S. presidential debate, with Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey standing in for President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden.

Another highlight of the episode was a face mask-themed music video called "Bottom of Your Face."

This is the first episode of SNL taped at the show's New York studio since March 7 when production was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.