Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Season 46 of Saturday Night Live kicked off with a parody of last week's chaotic debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden.

Alec Baldwin played Trump, Jim Carrey portrayed Biden and Beck Bennett played Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, the debate's moderator.

The sketch showed Trump constantly interrupting Biden and Wallace, Biden struggling to control his anger and focus, and Wallace unsuccessfully trying to regain control.

Finally, Biden pulls out a remote control device and "pauses" Trump so he can speak directly to the camera, alluding to the fact Trump is in the hospital with COVID-19 after teasing Biden about always wearing a face mask to avoid catching or spreading the coronavirus.

"You can trust me because I believe in science and karma," Biden said. "Now just imagine if science and karma could somehow team up to send us all a message about how dangerous this virus could be."

Turning to look at Trump, Biden continues: "I'm not saying I want it to happen, but just imagine if it did. So, this November, please get on the Biden train, which is literally a commuter train to Delaware, and we can all make America not actively on fire again."

Former SNL player and guest host Chris Rock also joked about Trump's illness in his monologue.

"President Trump is in the hospital from COVID and I just want to say my heart goes out to COVID," Rock said, as a studio audience of First Responders laughed.

He paid Trump a compliment, though, too.

"Trump has the most energy of any 75-year-old person on the face of the Earth. Even Mick Jagger's like, 'Slow down, Don!'" Rock quipped.

Trump's current medical status also came up several times when Colin Jost and Michael Che hosted the "Weekend Update" segment.

"It's a bad sign for America that when Trump said he tested positive for a virus, 60 percent of people were like, 'Prove it,'" Jost said.

"It's been very weird to see all these people who clearly hate Trump come out and say, 'We wish him well.' I think a lot of them are just guilty that their first wish came true."

"While in the hospital, the president isn't allowed to see any guests, but he is expected to be visited by three ghosts," Che added.

"Look, this is weird. There are a lot of people on both sides saying there is nothing funny about Trump being hospitalized with coronavirus, even though he mocked the safety precautions for the coronavirus and those people are, obviously, wrong," Che said. "There's a lot funny about this -- maybe not from a moral standpoint, but, mathematically, if you were constructing a joke, this is all the ingredients you need."