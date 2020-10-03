Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Season 3 of the Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai is set to premiere on Netflix on Jan. 8.

It was also announced Friday that the Ralph Macchio-William Zabka show has been renewed for a fourth a season.

Advertisement

"HERE-WE-GO! Season 3 premieres January 8, 2021 only on Netflix!! And Season 4 is officially coming!!" Macchio tweeted.

Macchio and Zabka reprise their iconic roles of Daniel and Johnny in the series about former California high-school martial-arts rivals who clash again as adults in their 50s. The men are now the fathers of teens and the owners of dojos, with completely different parenting and teaching styles.

The Karate Kid was released in 1984.

In July 2019, it was announced that Season 3 of Cobra Kai would take place in Okinawa, Japan, echoing the setting of 1986's The Karate Kid II, which also starred Macchio as Daniel.

As Kreese says, "The story is just beginning." Season 3 premieres January 8, 2021 only on @Netflix. And gear up because Season 4 is officially training to join the fight. Cobra Kai Never Dies. pic.twitter.com/7znfWTHyuJ— Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) October 2, 2020