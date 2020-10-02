Oct. 2 (UPI) -- WWE has announced that a new season of animated series WWE Story Time will be coming to the free version of the WWE Network on Oct. 9.

Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler will be serving as the show's new host. Hall of Famer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund previously hosted the show's first three seasons before his death in January 2019.

WWE stars Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, Ruby Riott and living legend Bret 'The Hit Man' Hart will appear on Season 4 in animated form.

WWE Story Time recreates absurd or comedic stories in animated form as told by wrestlers.

WWE launched the free version of the WWE Network in June. Fans can access original shows and recent episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT by downloading the WWE App. Paid subscriptions cost $9.99 a month and include access to monthly pay-per-view events and more original programming.