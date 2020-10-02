Oct. 2 (UPI) -- BTS and Jimmy Fallon competed in a series of challenges over Zoom on The Tonight Show.

The game, titled Zoom Olympics, was kicked off on Thursday with Jimin vs. Fallon in the groundhog challenge. Each contestant was tasked with popping their heads in and out the frame the most times in a Zoom call.

Jimin won by moving left to right more quickly than Fallon, who was moving up and down.

Jin, Jung Kook and RM also made it to the second round for the TV remote balance challenge. The singers needed to stack the most TV remotes on a single hand before time ran out.

RM and Jung Kook made to the final round for the guitar pick challenge. Jung Kook won "Zoom Olympics" by shaking out more picks out of a guitar.

BTS has appeared in a weeklong residency on The Tonight Show. On Thursday, they performed "Mikrokosmos" from their 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

The South Korean boy band performed the track in front of a large building overlooking water. The performance ended with a light show in the sky.

BTS recently announced that they will be releasing new album BE (Deluxe Edition) on Nov. 20. The album will include the single "Dynamite," which set a YouTube record for most views of a music video in its first 24 hours of release.