Oct. 1 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Finn Balor sat down with his challenger Kyle O'Reilly for a face-to-face interview moderated by living legend Shawn Michaels on WWE NXT.

Balor, on Wednesday, congratulated O'Reilly for earning a championship match and for dominating the Tag Team division for years in NXT.

The Prince was still confident, however, while O'Reilly promised victory on Sunday at NXT TakeOver 31.

O'Reilly also brushed aside any comments that him becoming NXT Champion would affect his relationship with his Undisputed Era teammate Adam Cole.

Balor was given the final word by Micheals as he is the NXT Champion. Surprisingly, the meeting was civil and never turned violent.

"Kyle you're witty, you have charisma, you are really, really good in the ring. I believe you have everything it takes to be NXT Champion and you would be if this title was on anybody else except for Finn Balor," Balor said.

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai joined forces with North American Champion Damian Priest to take on married couple Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano in a Mixed Tag Team match. LeRae is challenging Shirai for the NXT Women's title at NXT TakeOver 31 while Gargano is challenging Priest for the North American title.

Shirai and Priest were a formidable pairing and worked together to try and take down LeRae and Gargano. Priest held Shirai up on his shoulders as the champ leaped at LeRae and Gargano outside the ring.

Shirai was also able to land a Moonsault on Gargano. Priest entered the ring and attempted the Reckoning until LeRae hit Priest below the belt while the referee wasn't looking.

Gargano took advantage of the situation and hit Priest with the One Final Beat DDT to win the match.

Shotzi Blackheart was in action against Dakota Kai who was once again joined by her partner Raquel Gonzalez at ringside.

Blackheart performed a modified Sliced Bread No. 2 on the ring apron which left both competitors shaken up. Gonzalez got involved moments later which brought out Rhea Ripley.

Ripley attacked Gonzalez and kept her distracted from the match. Blackheart, inside the ring, dodged a kick from Kai and then rolled her up for the pinfall victory.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Cameron Grimes and Ridge Holland fighting to a match stoppage; Kushida defeating Tony Nese before he received a warning from Velveteen Dream; Cole defeated Austin Theory; and Kayden Carter defeating Xia Li.