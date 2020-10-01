Oct. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS faced off against each other and Jimmy Fallon in a game of Dance Your Feelings on The Tonight Show.

The game, which aired on Wednesday, tasked BTS and Fallon with trying to best represent randomly selected feelings through dance.

The contest featured one-on-one dance competitions with the voted on winner moving onto the next round. V won the first round over Jungkook with the pair dancing to express joy.

Fallon took on RM and was given the emotion of surprise. Fallon won the round, but then later lost to Jin when the game switched over to presenting experiences through dance. Jin and Fallon tried their best to show accidentally taking a sip of someone else's drink.

Jin won the game in the final round against J-Hope. The singers needed to express through dance watching Netflix for five hours and getting a dead leg.

BTS performed "Black Swan" on a stylized set that resembled a church.

The band sang and performed choreographed dance moves while wearing all black.

BTS has enjoyed a week-long residency on The Tonight Show and already performed their songs "Home," "Dynamite," and "Idol" on the show.

Fallon sat down with the boy band on Wednesday to discuss their upcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition) which released on Nov. 20. The album will include "Dynamite."

"We poured in the emotions that we feel now, such as joy and sorrow, into this album. There are a lot of good songs, as good as 'Dynamite,' so we hope that they can all make it onto the Hot 100 chart. Please look forward to it," Jimin said about the album.

BTS also discussed with Fallon what they were like in high school before they were famous.