Oct. 1 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defended his title against The Butcher in the main event of Dynamite.

The Butcher was chosen by Eddie Kingston who was granted the ability to select Moxley's opponent on Wednesday after Moxley defeated him last week.

Kingston came to the ring with The Lucha Bros and taunted the referee for ending his match against Moxley last week, stating that he never tapped out. Kingston had actually passed out, leading to the bout being stopped.

Moxley arrived onto the scene carrying a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire before anything could happen to the referee. The Butcher attacked Moxley from behind as Kingston announced that he was the champ's opponent.

The Butcher put up a valiant effort against Moxley and at times was in complete control of the contest. The Butcher attacked Moxley's left knee which left him hobbled.

Moxley fought back and reversed The Butcher's clothesline into a Double-Arm DDT and immediately applied a Bulldog Choke submission hold to win the match and remain AEW World Champion.

Also on Dynamite, Cody addressed TNT Champion Mr. Brodie Lee and accepted his rival's challenge for a championship rematch. Cody will be facing Lee in a Dog Collar match next week.

Cody's answer led to a massive brawl involving Lee, members of his Dark Order, members of the AEW locker room, and wrestlers who view Dynamite from ringside.

The AEW locker room attempted to keep Cody and Lee apart from each other with mixed results. Nyla Rose, as chaos ensued, got to fight a number of women after she entered into the brawl.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR defended their titles against Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian of SCU. FTR referred to the match as A Brush with Greatness and mentioned how SCU doesn't deserve a title opportunity.

SCU earned a number of two counts against FTR as they kept trying to pin the champions. FTR was bailed out by their manager Tully Blanchard who tripped Sky as he attempted to Suplex Wheeler. Blanchard then held onto Sky's leg as Wheeler pinned him to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Other moments from Dynamite included Darby Allin defeating his rival Ricky Starks; Chris Jericho defeating Isiah Kassidy of Private Party; Jericho picking a fight with Luther and Serpentico of Chaos Project; Orange Cassidy defeating 10 of The Dark Order; and Britt Baker defeating Red Velvet in her first Dynamite match in months.

Baker, after winning the match, had her assistant Reba place a plastic glove on her hand before she applied the Lockjaw submission hold to Velvet.

