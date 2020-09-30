Sept. 30 (UPI) -- John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed his experience joining the Fast and Furious franchise with F9.

Cena was the first guest to appear in-person on The Tonight Show since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The actor and professional wrestler told host Jimmy Fallon Tuesday he was nervous about joining the Fast and Furious series later in its life and compared walking onto the set to walking into a WWE locker room for the first time.

"You have guys, men and women who risk their lives for a living and have curated this experience that they're very proud of. So when we get a newcomer to walk in, you can't help it but, like, man, I hope this person works out because I'm killing myself for this," Cena said.

"I felt just as much pressure as my first month on the road in WWE. But what I love about the Fast family is that as soon as they see that you're a fan of the franchise, that your intention is for the family, bro, they take you in," Cena continued.

F9 races into theaters on April 2, 2021. Cena will also star in DC Comics epic The Suicide Squad on Aug. 6, 2021, from director James Gunn. Cena's character Peacemaker is also getting his own series on HBO Max.

"I think the most important thing as far as The Suicide Squad is concerned is the name James Gunn. And people know James and his passion to tell the story, and his passion to weave a narrative and develop characters that you care about," Cena said.

Cena and Fallon also played a few rounds of Toss It Over. The game involved the pair taking turns tossing a series of random objects over a wall to see who can catch the most items.

Cena won the game in the final round as Fallon tossed over a bag of pudding that got all over Cena's suit.