Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu will play Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at ages 10, 15 and 18 in the new sitcom, Young Rock, NBC announced Wednesday.

The network has ordered 11 episodes of the show, which is to debut in 2021.

Advertisement

The series is being executive produced by Johnson, Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras.

Khan and Chiang wrote the pilot, and Khan is the series' showrunner.

Johnson is expected to appear in each episode to set up that night's story.

Stacey Leilua and Joseph Lee Anderson will play Johnson's parents, Ata and Rocky.

The real Rocky Johnson died this year at age 75.

Johnson is a pro wrestling icon who went on to become one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars. His credits include Jumanji: The Next Level, Hobbs & Shaw, Rampage and Central Intelligence. He will be seen next year in Jungle Cruise and Black Adam.

He is also the host of NBC's competition series, The Titan Games.