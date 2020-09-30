Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu will play Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at ages 10, 15 and 18 in the new sitcom, Young Rock, NBC announced Wednesday.
The network has ordered 11 episodes of the show, which is to debut in 2021.
The series is being executive produced by Johnson, Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras.
Khan and Chiang wrote the pilot, and Khan is the series' showrunner.
Johnson is expected to appear in each episode to set up that night's story.
Stacey Leilua and Joseph Lee Anderson will play Johnson's parents, Ata and Rocky.
The real Rocky Johnson died this year at age 75.
Johnson is a pro wrestling icon who went on to become one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars. His credits include Jumanji: The Next Level, Hobbs & Shaw, Rampage and Central Intelligence. He will be seen next year in Jungle Cruise and Black Adam.
He is also the host of NBC's competition series, The Titan Games.
Moments from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's career
World Wrestling Federation (WWF) star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson poses with his wax image at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York City on April 10, 2002. Earlier that year, the wrestler starred in his first acting role
in "The Scorpion King." Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Johnson arrives at a photo call for his film "Southland Tales"
at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 21, 2006. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Johnson arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" in Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. The following year, Johnson starred
in "The Tooth Fairy." Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Johnson attends the premiere of "Faster"
in Los Angeles on November 22, 2010. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Johnson, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and wrestler John Cena stand on the stage at WrestleMania XXVII
, leading up to the wrestling stars facing off the following week, in New York City on March 30, 2011. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Johnson arrives for the opening night presentation and party at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 23, 2012. Later that year, Johnson was named one of the Top 10 bankable stars
. Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo
Cast members Bruce Willis (L) and Johnson attends the premiere of "G.I. Joe: Retaliation"
in Los Angeles on March 28, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Johnson (L) shakes hands with President Barack Obama during the taping of TNT's "Christmas in Washington" program in Washington, D.C., on December 14, 2014. The month before, a trailer for the film "Furious 7,"
starring Johnson and featuring the late Paul Walker was released. Pool Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/UPI | License Photo
Johnson attends The Big Picture, an exclusive presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 21, 2015. Earlier that month, the actor appeared in "Lip Sync Battle,"
where he performed a Taylor Swift song. Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo
Johnson (C) hugs his mother, Ata Johnson (R), and father, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, during a hand & footprint ceremony immortalizing him
in Los Angeles on May 19, 2015. His father died
in January 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Johnson arrives for the premiere of "San Andreas"
in Los Angeles on May 26, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast members Johnson (L) and Auli'i Cravalho arrive at the premiere of "Moana"
in Los Angeles on November 14, 2016. Johnson voiced and sang
in the film for the character Maui. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Johnson won
Entertainer of the Year onstage at the NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on February 11, 2017. The month before, Johnson won Favorite Premium Series Actor
at the People's Choice Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Johnson (L) and his girlfriend at the time, Lauren Hashian, arrive on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. "Moana" was nominated
for Best Animated Feature and Johnson presented
at the awards. The couple got married
in 2019, and have two daughters together
, Tiana and Jasmine. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Johnson stands atop his star during an unveiling ceremony honoring him
with the 2,624th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on December 13, 2017. Earlier that year, Johnson recreated his iconic fanny pack photo
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Dave Rienzi, producer Dany Garcia, 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson and Johnson attend the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 7, 2018. Johnson and Garcia share a daughter together, Simone Johnson, who is looking to pursue a career in the WWE
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Johnson attends the premiere of "Rampage," that premiered at No. 1
in the box office, in Los Angeles on April 4, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Johnson was honored
at the 2019 Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 23, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cast members Johnson and Jack Black attend the premiere
of "Jumanji: The Next Level," that premiered at the top of the box office in Los Angeles on December 9, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
