Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Lili Reinhart appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss filming Riverdale during the COVID-19 pandemic and how she hopes to celebrate Thanksgiving with her castmates.

"I was a little nervous that it was going to be, you know too sterile of an environment to actually be creative in. But it actually has been really, we're just on top of our game. Being very safe. People wear lanyards with a color on them that indicate how close they can get to the cast," Reinhart said on Tuesday about returning to shoot Riverdale in Vancouver.

"You're walking around set, people see you and they go, 'Oh!' and they turn away from you as if you have like the plague because they can't be in contact with you. It's very strange," she continued.

Reinhart said that because the series is filming in Vancouver, she won't be able to return home to the United States for the holidays due to travel restrictions.

"It's gonna be my first year in my life that I don't go home for Thanksgiving. It's sad but I think hopefully my cast and I will have a cast Thanksgiving dinner," the actress said.

"It's interesting, but we got to take it, you know, see the silver lining here. I get to be with my show family which is beautiful as well," she continued.

Riverdale Season 4 ended in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show's fifth season will have a seven-year time jump.

Reinhart has recently released a poetry book titled Swimming Lessons: Poems.

"I was taking kind of a risk and a leap of faith by putting something that was personal out there in order to encourage other people to be vulnerable and to tackle their problems, their emotions, whatever they're going through, through art," Reinhart said.