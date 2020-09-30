Sept. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS lounged around a house as they gave a special performance of "Home" on The Tonight Show.

Members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook sang the track on Tuesday while wearing pajamas and other comfortable clothing as they stayed indoors.

Advertisement

BTS danced and performed inside a titled room, caused a mess in the kitchen and ended the show by jumping on a set of couches.

"Home" appeared on BTS' 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

The group are enjoying a weeklong residency on The Tonight Show where they previously performed "Dynamite" and "Idol" on Monday. BTS will be the program's lead guest on Wednesday's episode.

BTS recently announced that they will be releasing new album BE (Deluxe Edition) on Nov. 20. The album will include "Dynamite."