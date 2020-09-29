Sept. 29 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defended his title against Robert Roode in the main event of Raw.

McIntyre issued an open challenge on Monday, a day after he defeated Randy Orton in an Ambulance match at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event.

Advertisement

The champ won the bout, thanks to help from veterans Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Big Show and Christian, who joined McIntyre to kick off Raw. McIntyre thanked each veteran before Orton interrupted the moment from the backstage area.

Orton said he isn't done with McIntyre and still plans on taking away his WWE Championship. The Viper also gave a warning for anyone who had crossed him before he grabbed his luggage and left.

Roode made his return to WWE after being away for months as he answered McIntyre's open challenge. Roode was accompanied to the ring by his partner Dolph Ziggler who has had issues with McIntyre in the past.

Roode concentrated his attacks on McIntyre's legs which hobbled the champion who appeared to be less than 100 percent following the Ambulance match. Roode continued to be in control and applied a Figure-Four Leglock.

McIntyre was able to survive Roode's Glorious DDT and won the match with a Claymore to the face.

Advertisement

Flair, Michaels, Big Show and Christian had spent the entire show playing a game of poker inside of the Legends' Lounge. Orton, before Raw went off the air, entered the backstage area disguised as a janitor.

Orton walked into the Legends' Lounge wearing night vision googles and turned off the lights in the room. He then proceeded to assault all four veterans with a steel chair before he slipped out of the arena.

The Mysterio family appeared on Jerry Lawler's King's Court talk show to deny Seth Rollins' allegations that Rey Mysterio is not the father of Aalyah Mysterio.

Rollins crashed the interview and brought to light text messages Aalyah Mysterio has been sending his disciple Murphy, which angered Rey Mysterio. Aalyah Mysterio said Murphy is not like Rollins before she stormed off.

Dominik Mysterio, mad at his sister's connection to a family rival, attacked Murphy backstage which led to a match between the two grapplers.

Dominik Mysterio grabbed a kendo stick in the middle of the match in order to punish Murphy. Aalyah Mysterio pleaded with her brother not to use the weapon, which allowed Murphy to pin him for the surprise victory.

Dominik Mysterio called his sister naive as Murphy escaped, causing Aalyah Mysterio to slap her brother in the face.

Advertisement

Other moments from Raw included Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defending her title against Zelina Vega; Keith Lee defeating Andrade; Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeating Natalya and Lana; Kevin Owens defeating Aleister Black by disqualification; 24/7 Champion R-Truth successfully defending his title against Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa; and Mustafa Ali, Apollo Crews and Ricochet defeating The Hurt Business.