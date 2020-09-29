Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The new Saved By the Bell series will premiere on Peacock on Nov. 25, the streaming service said Tuesday.

The sequel of the original 1989 sitcom of the same name about high school rivalry and friendships at California's Bayside High School will have a new twist, but also reprise some roles of the original cast.

In the sequel to premiere on NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, a main character as the student Zack Morris on the original, will now play Gov. Morris.

After getting into trouble for closing too many low-income schools, the governor proposes sending the affected students to the most well-funded schools statewide, including Bayside High. Then, the new students give the privileged students at Bayside High a dose of reality and humor.

The new series also reprises the roles of Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively. Lopez's Slater, a high school jock in the original, is now the Bayside High gym teacher, and Berkley's Spano, a feminist, is now the guidance counselor.

Josie Totah is set to star as Lexi, a cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High. The new class of students also features actors Dexter Darden, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena and Belmont Cameli. John Michael Higgins will play the new principal, Principal Toddman.

Tracey Wigfield executive produces, alongside original series creator Peter Engel and Franco Bario, who worked on the original.