Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix released on Twitter Tuesday photos from The Crown Season 4 featuring Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Anderson appears as the former prime minster, alongside star Stephen Boxer as Thatcher's husband, Denis. The pair smile and wave to onlookers in the photos.

There are also photos of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

The Crown Season 4 is coming to Netflix on Nov. 15. The historical drama follows Queen Elizabeth's reign throughout the years and will conclude with a sixth and final season.

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce will portray Elizabeth and Philip in Seasons 5 and 6, with Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana.