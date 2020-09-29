Sept. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS began their week-long stay on The Tonight Show by performing "Dynamite" and "Idol."

Members RM Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook joined host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a special rendition of "Dynamite" on Monday.

BTS, for "Idol," were filmed outside as they performed onstage at night under a full moon.

The band pulled off choreographed dance moves at a remote location while wearing dark clothing.

BTS will perform five nights in total on The Tonight Show and will be the program's lead guest on Wednesday's episode.

BTS recently announced that they will be releasing new album BE (Deluxe Edition) on Nov. 20. The album will include "Dynamite."