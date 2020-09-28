Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Paula Patton will reprise her role in the BET+ streaming service's first original film, Sacrifice, which has been picked up as a series, BET announced Monday.

The legal thriller launched on BET+ in December as a back-door pilot for the series, BET said in a press release.

Advertisement

Similar to the film, the 10-episode series will center around a Los Angeles entertainment lawyer, Daniella Hernandez (Patton), and her clients' "nefarious lives," according to the release.

However, the series will reflect more of Hernandez's personal life. As a recovering alcoholic, she uses men and the adrenaline rush from defending her clients to cope with her suppressed addiction.

"I am excited to reprise the role of Daniella Hernandez. Her strength and ability to overcome incredible challenges is inspiring, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working with BET," Patton said in the release. "It is a wonderful experience to work with our cast and crew to create characters and stories that entertain and move people."

Patton earned a Screen Actors Guild nomination for her role in the award-winning film, Precious. She is also known for her roles in films including Mission Impossible, Baggage Claim, Warcraft and playing opposite Denzel Washington in Deja Vu and 2 Guns.

Other cast members who will return from the film include Marques Houston, James Trevana Brown, Veronika Bozeman, Altonio Jackson, Liliana Montenegro, Michael Toland and Nelson Bonilla.

Chris Stokes executive produced, wrote and directed Sacrifice the movie, and Houston served as the film's co-executive producer for Footage Films. For the series, Kevin Arkadie will join them as an executive producer and Patton will serve as co-executive producer.